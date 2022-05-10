Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

