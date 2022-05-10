Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

