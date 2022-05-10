Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,330 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

