Rathbones Group PLC Sells 525 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,180,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

