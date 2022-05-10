Rathbones Group PLC Sells 89 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.