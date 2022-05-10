Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0355

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $372.02 million and $48.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,235.78 or 0.99720081 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.