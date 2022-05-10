Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,046. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.
In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
