Reach (LON:RCH) PT Lowered to GBX 135 at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RCH opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.60. The firm has a market cap of £367.99 million and a PE ratio of 132.14. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 114 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 4.46 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

In other news, insider Jim Mullen acquired 80,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £99,048.21 ($122,115.90). Also, insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.19), for a total value of £74,768.90 ($92,182.10).

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

