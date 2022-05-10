Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $76.62. Approximately 3,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.