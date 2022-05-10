Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 2,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

