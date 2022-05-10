Redwire (RDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Redwire to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:RDW opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. Redwire has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

