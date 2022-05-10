Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 822,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Repay by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

