Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.62. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,293. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.