Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $48.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.29. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

