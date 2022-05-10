Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

