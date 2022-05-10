Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) recently:

5/6/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

5/4/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

5/4/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $41.00.

5/4/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $36.00.

4/26/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

4/10/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,191. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $109,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $34,641,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

