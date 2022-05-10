ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of ResMed worth $81,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,879. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.83 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

