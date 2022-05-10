Reviewing Vera Therapeutics (VERA) and Its Peers

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vera Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -84.75% -40.21% Vera Therapeutics Competitors -4,290.74% -171.93% -7.00%

78.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A -$32.61 million -1.21 Vera Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $252.65 million -2.11

Vera Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vera Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics Competitors 6290 20859 43116 862 2.54

Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.51%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 149.11%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

