Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $16.24. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 8,827 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.
RVMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.
About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.