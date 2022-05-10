Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $16.24. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 8,827 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 972,079 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,981. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.