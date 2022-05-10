Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $383,853.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revomon has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00518465 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038339 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,726.94 or 2.02056559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

