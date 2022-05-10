Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 777,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,558. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

