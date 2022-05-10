Ric Smith Sells 2,235 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.