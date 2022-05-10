Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $3,611.18 and $6.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00530053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00099327 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.04 or 2.02580365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

