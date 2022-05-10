Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will announce $49.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.11 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $205.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $208.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 36,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $446.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently -24.31%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

