RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.
Shares of RNG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.46. 155,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,416. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $163.13. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
