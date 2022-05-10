RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.23.

Shares of RNG opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

