RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. 4,580,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,781. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

