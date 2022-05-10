Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is Tdam USA Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up 3.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tdam USA Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $51,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.74) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,348. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

