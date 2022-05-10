Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

RHI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.37. 716,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

