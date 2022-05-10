Robert W. Baird Lowers Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $26.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillo’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Portillo’s has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

