Robert W. Baird Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $40.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.