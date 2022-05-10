Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 12,127,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,252. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 311,200 shares of company stock worth $2,938,744. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 89,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 56,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.