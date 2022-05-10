Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

