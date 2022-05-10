Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):
- 5/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $293.00 to $240.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $290.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $185.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $212.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $256.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $215.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $255.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $310.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $220.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $294.00 to $252.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ROK stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.12. 1,403,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.84 and a 1-year high of $354.99.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.