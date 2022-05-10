Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):

5/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $293.00 to $240.00.

5/5/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $290.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $185.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $212.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $256.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $215.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $255.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $310.00.

5/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $220.00.

5/3/2022 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/14/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $294.00 to $252.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ROK stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.12. 1,403,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.84 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

