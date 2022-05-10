Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.73

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.73 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 84688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens lowered their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

