Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 121000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Rover Metals from C$0.18 to C$0.19 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

