Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,294,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.6% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $3,113,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,498,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $96.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

