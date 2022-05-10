Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Royal Gold stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.48. 720,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,150. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.22. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

