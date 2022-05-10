Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $35.63.

