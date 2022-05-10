Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $520,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,892,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after purchasing an additional 237,546 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,230,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48.

