Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,976 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000.

VWO stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

