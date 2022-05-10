Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,437,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 181,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.