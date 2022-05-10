Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,681 shares of company stock worth $120,472,775. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

MA stock opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

