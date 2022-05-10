Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42,948 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

