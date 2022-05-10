Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UHAL stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $520.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a one year low of $514.47 and a one year high of $769.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

