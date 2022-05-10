Sageworth Trust Co Has $257,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. 14,081,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,575,017. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.