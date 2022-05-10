Sageworth Trust Co Has $434,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:PAUG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 25,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,531. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.