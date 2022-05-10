Sageworth Trust Co Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 806,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,736. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.