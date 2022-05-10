Sageworth Trust Co Has $59,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

