Sageworth Trust Co Has $7.36 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. 6,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

